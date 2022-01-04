A Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer in Tennessee should get Compensated if they had Navy Asbestos Exposure Prior to 1982 And the Advocate Suggests Erik Karst of Karst Von Oiste To Get it Done

If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Tennessee and before 1982-he had navy asbestos exposure call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE , USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and financial claim does not involve suing the navy. To qualify for financial compensation-it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Tennessee and before 1982-he had constant exposure to asbestos because of his duties on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation discussion about compensation. As we are certain Erik will mention-'most people who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and who have now been diagnosed with lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.