Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Dentistry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nicholas White, Tinerfe Tejera, Fabio Andrade and Karyn Hill to the Board of Dentistry.

Nicholas White

White, of Winter Park, is a pediatric dentist and owner of Lake Mary Pediatric Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association and a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. White earned his bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Nevada and doctor of dental medicine from the University of Florida.

Tinerfe Tejera

Tejera, of Fort Myers, is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Southwestern Florida Oral and Facial Surgery. He is a former president of the Lee County Dental Society and served on the Lee Memorial Hospital Medical Executive Committee. Tejera earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Spring Hill College, doctor of dental medicine from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and medical degree from the University of North Carolina.

Fabio Andrade

Andrade, of Weston, is the Managing Director of FAAC Consulting. Previously, he was Marketing Manager for Southeastern Aviation. Andrade has served on the Board of Dentistry since 2016 and is a Co-Founder of the Americas Community Center.

Karyn Hill

Hill, of Parkland, is a dental hygienist at Dental Hygiene Services of Broward and a traveling dental hygienist with the Dental Wellness Team of Coral Springs. She is Chair of the Council on Dental Hygiene and a member of the American Dental Hygiene Association. Hill earned her associate’s degree in dental hygiene from Palm Beach State College and bachelor’s degree in oral health promotion from O’Hehir University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

