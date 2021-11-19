Senator Santarsiero Secures $50,000 for Solebury Township for Aquetong Spring Park Project 

BUCKS COUNTY – November 19, 2021 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced today that $50,000 in state funds will go to Solebury Township to construct public restrooms in Aquetong Spring Park.

“I recently joined our Solebury Township Supervisors at the grand opening of Aquetong Spring Park, and the 48 acres of parkland, trails, overlooks and the beautiful waterfall, all preserved for the enjoyment of residents and visitors” said Senator Santarsiero. “The public restroom facility will round out the amenities to Bucks County’s most recent addition to the list of destinations for outdoor enthusiasts.”

Sen. Santarsiero continued, “I enthusiastically supported this investment because as we have learned during the pandemic, it’s green spaces like Aquetong Spring Park, that are important for our physical, emotional and mental health.”

Act 13 of 2012 established the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for programs including the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority Act 13 grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

