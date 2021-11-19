Senator Santarsiero, Representative Warren Announce $573,689 Awarded in State Funds for Yardley Borough Sidewalk Improvements 

BUCKS COUNTY – November 19, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today the award of $573,689 for Yardley Borough to continue sidewalk upgrades as part of a multi-phase improvement project.

“Yardley Borough is thriving, with bustling restaurants and shops,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “This project will help expand access to Main Street, connecting residents and visitors to dozens of small businesses and eateries.”

The award is a state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which will be used to provide connection between North Main Street and Dolington Road and the borough’s sidewalk network east of Afton Road.

“The North Main Street sidewalk project enhances pedestrian safety and is an economic boon to downtown Yardley,” said Rep. Warren. “This grant will almost fully fund Phase III of the sidewalk project and will help residents and visitors more safely experience all Yardley has to offer.”

Yardley Borough Council President David Bria echoed support for the grant, saying “The CFA Multimodal Grant enables Yardley to complete phase three of the North Main Street sidewalk. This long-awaited project represents a major investment in Yardley Borough’s pedestrian infrastructure.”

Sen. Santarsiero has helped secure state funds for the first and second phases of the North Main Street sidewalk project for Yardley Borough.

“Each phase of Yardley Borough’s North Main Street project has improved pedestrian safety and access. I have proudly supported this project since its inception and look forward to seeing this project finally completed,” Sen. Santarsiero said.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Multimodal Transportation Fund grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

