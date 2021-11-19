Senator Santarsiero Secures $686,000 for Doylestown Township Multi-Use Trail Expansion 

BUCKS COUNTY – November 19, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with state Representative Shelby Labs (R-143) today announced the award of $686,000 in Commonwealth funds for the expansion of a multi-use trail originating in Central Park in Doylestown Township. The New Britain Road Trail will be built out to Warden Road, growing the already existing 4.77 miles of trails in the park.

“During the pandemic we have seen record numbers of people choosing the outdoors for recreation and activity, placing additional emphasis on the need for access to multi-use trails in our area,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I am proud to secure these funds, to provide recreational, environmental and economic benefit to Doylestown Township’s residents and visitors.”

“Expanding the New Britain Road Trail will not only provide exponential outdoor activity opportunities for our community, but it will serve as a key piece of our infrastructure acting as another form of transportation, safely connecting people to our parks and schools,” said Rep. Labs.

“We are very pleased to receive this grant. It will afford us the opportunity to add ½ mile to our existing 30 mile trail network in Doylestown Township,” said Barbara Lyons, Chairman of the Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors. “This ½ mile is an important segment that will connect residents along New Britain Road to the existing wider trail along the Route 611 corridor to Central Park and Harts Woods; this segment is also part of larger trail plan that will eventually connect to the Pools Corner Park and Ride lot. We thank our Doylestown Community Bike and Hike Committee for their work in planning our trails and we thank Senator Santarsiero for securing these funds to construct this important link in our trail system.”

Sen. Santarsiero continued, “Doylestown Township residents have access through the extensive trail network to neighborhoods and developments as walkers, runners and cyclists. The expansion of the New Britain Road Trail will provide additional access and pathways to further expand the trail network and bring additional communities together.”

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Multimodal Transportation Fund grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

