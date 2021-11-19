Comitta, Howard Announce Nearly $700,000 for East Whiteland Intersection Improvements

WEST CHESTER (November 19, 2021) – State Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. Kristine Howard announced today that nearly $700,000 in state funding has been awarded to improve the intersection of Phoenixville Pike and Yellow Springs Road/Sidley Road in East Whiteland Township

The funding, approved today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), will support widening the intersection to create turning lanes and upgrading the traffic signal to enhance safety and reduce congestion.

“This investment will improve safety at a key intersection that is traveled each day by many students, parents, teachers, and staff at Great Valley High School and Middle School, as well as employees and commuters working in business centers along the Route 202 corridor,” Comitta said. “I strongly support this and other investments in our transportation system as part of an ongoing local, statewide, and national push to upgrade our infrastructure.”

“This grant is an investment and commitment from the state to update our aging infrastructure,” Howard said. “It will go a long way to improve a key economic area of our region and meet both current and future needs.”

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. Eligible projects include the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth. Unique among state agencies in structure and scope, the CFA consists of seven board members: four legislative appointees and the secretaries of DCED, the Office of the Budget, and Department of Banking and Securities.