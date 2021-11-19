Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces More than $2 Million in Funding to Projects Across District 38

Pittsburgh, Pa. − November 19, 2021 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced $2,142,214 in state grant funding for projects across Senate District 38 today. Funding for these projects is through the Multimodal Transportation Grant Program and the Act 13 Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program, both of which are administered by the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA).

“These grants are going to projects that will have a huge positive impact of quality of life across Senate District 38,” said Senator Williams. “These projects will open up new greenspace, improve stormwater retention, revitalize local parks, and make our communities safer by reducing traffic congestion and creating pedestrian walkways. I’m thrilled anytime I get the opportunity to support the amazing work that our communities are doing.”

Projects receiving Multimodal Transportation Grants are:

51 Bridge Street, LLC will receive $450,195 for the Etna Borough Streetscape Project;

Harrison Township will receive $200,000 for the Harrison Township Trail/Street Nexus Project;

Lore PPA Bakery Square 3 Holdings will receive $967,019 for the Larimer-Homewood Multimodal Greenway Extension Project; and

The Township of Pine will receive $400,000 for the Babcock/Bakerstown Signal and Turning Lane Project.

Projects receiving GTRP Grants are:

The Borough of Aspinwall will receive $52,800 for the Fireman’s Park Revitalization Project;

East Deer Township will receive $50,000 for Phase 2 of their Recreation Facilities Improvement Project; and

Friends of the Riverfront, Inc. will receive $22,200 for the Three Rivers Water Trail Management Plan.

