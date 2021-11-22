SIVA, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CANNABIS CONSULTING COMPANY - 2021”

“We're honored to include SIVA into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIVA, an acclaimed cannabis consulting company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST CANNABIS CONSULTING COMPANY - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include SIVA into our BoLAA family."

Located in Glendale, California, SIVA is a national cannabis holding company that offers businesses across the supply chain to manufacture and distribute nationwide by state-by-state laws and regulations. SIVA provides the best advice in the industry due to its extensive knowledge.

Avis Bulbulyan is the Chief Executive Officer of SIVA and oversees the corporate direction, business development, and strategy at SIVA LLC. He facilitates company activity in consulting, alliances and channels, marketing, investments, and operations. He leads a high-caliber team that collectively provides clients with the highest level of support from idea to concept through execution. Avis ensures that SIVA offers the best guidance in navigating the ever-changing and evolving cannabis industry.

Additionally, SIVA Consulting is the award-winning and nationally recognized legacy consulting arm of SIVA LLC. Over the years, SIVA Consulting has been responsible for some of the most considerable wins in-state license application process, from receiving the highest ranked application in Massachusetts (2014) to having a near-perfect track record in California. Aside from winning state licenses in most states that have a state application process, SIVA has been heavily involved in developing cannabis regulations.