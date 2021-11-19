Submit Release
Kansas Supreme Court to conduct oral arguments in person in December

TOPEKA— The Kansas Supreme Court plans to resume in-person oral arguments for its December 13–15 docket

Only Supreme Court justices, court staff, and those necessary to conduct the hearing will be in the courtroom for oral argument. Visitors will not be allowed in the courtroom gallery.  

“My colleagues and I look forward to hearing oral arguments in person once again,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert.   

The Supreme Court has provided a live video stream of its oral arguments since 2012, and oral arguments will continue to be livestreamed when the court returns to in-person oral arguments in December. Watch online or view archived oral arguments at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

