Loop 202 restricted at times Saturday (Nov. 20) for MCSO officer’s procession

PHOENIX – A procession for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Brackman is scheduled along sections of southbound and westbound Loop 202 in the East Valley starting late Saturday morning, Nov. 20.

Drivers should expect closures of several Loop 202 on- or off-ramps along the procession route between McKellips Road in east Mesa and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert as well as temporary traffic breaks between the hours of approximately 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The north- and southbound Loop 202 off-ramps at McKellips Road (in east Mesa) are scheduled to be closed at approximately 10:30 a.m. and remain closed until the procession ends.

After a 10 a.m. church service for Lt. Brackman concludes, the procession is scheduled to enter the southbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at McKellips Road and continue along the Santan Freeway portion of Loop 202 (south of US 60) before exiting to southbound Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and arriving at the Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery on east Queen Creek Road.

While the procession is traveling past US 60 (Superstition Freeway), law enforcement officers will temporarily hold traffic on the US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202. Motorists should use caution and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic.