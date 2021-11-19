For Immediate Release

November 16, 2021

Contact: Erica White

Direct: 208.972.9955

Erica.White@isda.idaho.gov

Give.Eat.Local with the Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture recently announced the release of its third annual Idaho Preferred holiday gift box containing more than 15 unique, locally-grown and crafted Idaho products. We invite everyone to share a taste of Idaho with these holiday gift boxes. Each purchase supports local Idaho producers and our economy.

This year’s Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift holiday gift box can be shipped to friends, family, and work associates across the country. This year’s Idaho Preferred holiday gift box is packed with exceptional local products:

“The Idaho Preferred holiday boxes are a wonderful way to share a taste of Idaho with loved ones,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “I look forward to seeing what our innovative producers and talented staff put together each year.”

“This gift is more than great tasting products, it’s an opportunity to support some of our local Idaho farmers, ranchers, and food crafters while giving an amazing gift sure to please,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Marketing Specialist. “Idaho ranks No. 3 in the West for agricultural production, and our state is home to 185 different commodities. The holiday gift features some of the best of Idaho’s food, beverage, and skincare products together in this one-of-a-kind sampler.”

Learn more and order your Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box at https://idahopreferred.com/giftbox2021/.

Supplies are limited, and we encourage everyone to make their purchases as soon as possible. Boxes will ship by mid-December for holiday delivery.

Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers, and foodservice to grow their marketplace.