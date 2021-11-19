Submit Release
Full ramp closures scheduled nightly on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct for deck repairs

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full ramp closures scheduled nightly on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct beginning on Monday night, Nov. 29, 2021, through Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, for concrete deck repairs. Closures of the onramp and offramps are as follows:

Full closure of the H1 West/Waianae onramp and the H1 East/Waikiki/Honolulu onramp from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

  • Ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 29, through 4:30 a.m., on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
  • Ramps will be closed on Friday night, Dec. 3, through Sunday morning, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., nightly.

Single lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction.

  • Lane will be closed on Monday night, Nov. 29, through Thursday morning, Dec. 2, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., nightly.

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.

  • Ramp will be closed on Tuesday night, Nov. 30, through Friday morning, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and to drive with caution through the area. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

