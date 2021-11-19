Gov. Wolf Announces More Than $1 Million for Agricultural Projects in Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of three agricultural projects funded through the First Industries Fund (FIF). Approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, the projects in Blair, Fulton, and Huntingdon Counties will help existing farms expand their operations, bring in additional revenue, and transition agribusinesses to the next generation of farmers.

“Continuing to provide assistance to farming projects that fuel Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and economy as a whole remains a major priority for my administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding strengthens agribusiness throughout the state – supporting expansions and renovations that can increase a farm’s capabilities and bring new jobs to this renowned industry.”

The approved projects are as follows:

Blair County Mitchell and Bethann Frederick, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $250,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate for the construction of a 3,000-square-foot addition to their existing 2,800-square-foot meat processing and retail facility located in Roaring Spring Borough, Blair County. The finished 5,800-square-foot facility will consist of retail space, an office, restroom, cut room, prep space, two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer. The project is expected to retain four jobs and create three new, full-time jobs at the project site within three years. The total project cost is $500,000.

Fulton County Jason and Stephanie Shives, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $375,000 PIDA loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate for the construction of a 21,402-square-foot swine finishing barn in Licking Creek Township, Fulton County. This will be the second swine barn on the property. The Shives are currently under contract with Country View Family Farms and the new finishing barn will fall under this contract as well. The total project cost is $750,000.

Huntingdon County Jeremy and Mary Breon, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, were approved for a 12-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 2.5 percent fixed rate for the construction of a 26,880-square-foot poultry broiler house on the Breon’s farm located in Tell Township, Huntingdon County. The Breons have entered into a seven-year contract, with a seven year auto-renewal, with Farmers Pride, Inc. The broiler house will become the farm’s main source of income and will mark the end of the Breon’s transition from a dairy operation into a poultry broiler operation, which was delayed due to the pandemic. The total project cost is $841,000.

