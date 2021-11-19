Benedict College Receives $1 Million Investment from ServiceNow to Establish a Tech Scholars Program and NextGen Academy

Benedict College and ServiceNow partner to increase diversity in the tech industry

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Benedict College announced a $1 million investment and partnership commitment from ServiceNow to equip traditionally underrepresented students with the digital skills needed in today’s workforce.

The partnership will provide access to technology and resources which will include a state-of-the-art ServiceNow Tech Center on the Benedict campus, scholarships for Benedict students, internship opportunities, a ServiceNow Tech Scholars Program that focuses on success in the tech sector, and a ServiceNow NextGen Academy - a two-month program designed to help participants actively take part in the digital economy and move directly into employment.

“Our partnership with ServiceNow presents a tremendous opportunity for Benedict students, who will soon join the skilled workforce driving our nation’s economy,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College. “Benedict College is at the forefront of fueling education and innovation in STEM, and our efforts are in lockstep with ServiceNow’s goals to bridge the widening digital skills gap and grow a more diverse workforce. We applaud ServiceNow’s leadership in creating invaluable exposure to the tech ecosystem and establishing critical college-to-corporate pathways for underrepresented talent.”

The ServiceNow Tech Scholars program will equip students at Benedict College and other South Carolina HBCUs with technology skills that will prepare them for potential careers at ServiceNow or the broader technology industry. All Scholars will have the opportunity to meet with a ServiceNow adviser, visit the ServiceNow headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and apply for internships at ServiceNow.

The ServiceNow NextGen Academy is a two-month program that provides technical training, certification, and career opportunities within the ServiceNow ecosystem. Recent Benedict College and South Carolina HBCU graduates and former students will have the opportunity to apply for the ServiceNow NexGen Academy.

“Embedding diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the fabric of everything we do at ServiceNow is essential to who we are as a company, how we grow, and how we innovate,” says Cheick Camara, senior director of platform engineering at ServiceNow. “HBCUs have impressive graduation rates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and there is an incredible amount of HBCU talent that often goes overlooked or untapped. This partnership, among others, will help ServiceNow grow our ecosystem while ensuring a more diverse workforce as we continue on our pursuit to be the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

ServiceNow is the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. ServiceNow is committed to strengthening its relationship with HBCUs and harnessing the outpouring of diverse talent. The partnership with Benedict College will provide ServiceNow the opportunity to continue expanding its diverse talent pipeline into the ServiceNow ecosystem.

About Benedict College

Founded in 1870 by a woman, Bathsheba A. Benedict, Benedict College is a private co-educational liberal arts institution, offering 26 competitive baccalaureate degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the world.



Benedict offers several high-demand fields of study in STEM, Cyber Security, Mass Communication, Sport Management, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Biology, and Education. The College also has a diverse faculty and importantly, 80 percent of courses are taught by full-time faculty.



Over the past ten years, three out of five Benedict College graduates have attended professional or graduate schools. There are over 18,000 proud Benedict Tigers throughout the nation. Benedict College has been a community leader for over 150-years and is a significant contributor to South Carolina and the region. Contributing $130 million and 1,218 jobs in total local and annual economic impact, a Benedict graduate working full-time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $1.1 million in additional income because of their Benedict College degree.

The College made front-page news in the spring of 2018 when it became the first South Carolina college to lower its tuition by 26 percent. Cutting tuition drew praise from the Commission on Higher Education, South Carolina’s education oversight body. The commissioner noted that the move Benedict College made should be applauded because it offers families affordability and students greater access to higher education.



