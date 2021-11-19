Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Savannah Men

SAVANNAH – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Savannah Police Department, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office into the sale of methamphetamine has led to the arrest of two men.

Since August, TBI and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force have conducted a proactive investigation into drug trafficking in Savannah and Hardin County, which included surveillance and controlled purchases. On November 15th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Christopher Crotts (DOB: 6/10/86) of Savannah, with three counts of Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine.

On November 18th, patrol officers with the Savannah Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Crotts resulting in additional counts of Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. A passenger in his vehicle, Toby Pickens (DOB: 6/10/92) of Savannah, was also taken into custody on counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Crotts and Pickens were booked into the Hardin County Jail on $75,000 and $100,000 bond respectively.

Crotts Pickens