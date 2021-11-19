Dame Dash Signs Distribution For Social Disturbance For Nov 20 Premiere On Tubi TV
Dame Dash Studios and Homestead Entertainment sign distribution deal for psychological thriller Social Disturbance to be premiered on Tubi TV on Nov 20.
I absolutely loved the script”UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dame Dash Studios Presents Social Disturbance in association with Homestead Entertainment, Main Stage Productions, and EyeDeal Image Films, starring Liana Mendoza (American Horror Story) and Vincent M. Ward (Walking Dead). The Feature Film is set for release on November 20, 2021, on various platforms including Fox Corporation's Tubi TV which will be the first to release the film.
— Darren Weiss
Social Disturbance is an incredible psychological thriller written by LaRae Wilson.
Liana Mendoza who has been in various TV shows from Ray Donovan, Bones, Baskets, and more recently Disney's Proud Family: Louder and Prouder stars as the leading lady of this psychological thriller which is sure to be a hit. In every scene, she is, as her co-stars describe, "absolutely unpredictable". Vincent M. Ward is opposite Mendoza. Ward, who has been a heavy hitter and superstar in the horror genre since his role in the hit tv show Walking Dead is sure to stun audiences as well with his performance in this instant cult classic.
Newcomers, Jamie Mendoza and Darren Weiss had a lot to say about being part of the film: Jamie states “It was an honor to be involved” and Darren describes working opposite Liana Mendoza and Vincent M. Ward as "I took away so much artistic knowledge from both of them". He states: "Liana Mendoza is a method actor and phenomenal actor, it was great to have that mentorship from her which I've carried to other films”. "Vincent is so funny and so wonderful to work with, it was truly enjoyable to play opposite him."
Large supporting roles are brought by Adam Mendoza who captures audiences from the start with his sweltering intensity. Adam has starred in tv shows Snowfall and Shameless. Side by side with the star of Black Jesus, Slink Johnson, who absolutely kills it on screen. We've never seen him in a role like this. There's never a dull moment in this action-packed psychological thriller and this well-rounded celebrity cast.
The film is instantly relatable since it's about the pandemic during the pandemic. First-time Executive Producers LaRae Wilson, Amber Cook, and Liana Mendoza are truly destined for more success. They partnered during the pandemic when they decided to make a film and LaRae Wilson wrote the original screenplay for Mendoza after seeing her role in Bones FX.
Myron McKinley, Music Director and pianist for Earth, Wind, and Fire were called upon to compose an amazing score and he did just that. Along with artists Rapper Domino, up and coming singer/songwriter Reneé Dominique, and newcomers Adam of Los Angeles, Aaron Ficchi and Amánte, and a host of others lending their voices to a soundtrack leaves us jam-packed with hits which will be available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
Wilson, Cook, and Mendoza are sure to be some of the great filmmakers of our future as the feature film is an absolute smash! They decided to embark on an adventure that have led to much success already. After signing with Damon Dash and Homestead Entertainment this has taken these filmmakers' journey to a whole new level and are already gearing up to shoot their next project which is sure to also be another certifiable hit!
Victoria Henry
Mainstage and Eyedeal Image Productions
+1 7145856002
victoriahenrypr@gmail.com