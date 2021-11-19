District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.3 Percent in October

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in October 2021; this was a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the revised September 2021 rate of 6.6 percent.

“DOES is proud to of the role we have played in the District’s recovery from the pandemic,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We remain committed to connecting eager, motivated District residents to good paying jobs that will give them a fair shot at economic security.”

The District’s preliminary September job estimates show an increase of 13,300 jobs, for a total of 763,800 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 13,200 jobs. The public sector increased by 100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 2,000, from 384,400 in September 2021 to 386,400 in October 2021. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,100 from 411,400 in September 2021 to 412,500 in October 2021. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 70.3 percent in September 2021 to 70.4 percent in October 2021.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs the prior month. With employment at 16,200 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 3.18 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 800 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,400 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.38 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 or 4.59 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 jobs or 3.13 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 6,500 jobs, after a decrease of 1,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 172,100 jobs, jobs increased by 6,600 or 3.99 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 2,900 jobs, after an increase of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 128,200 jobs, jobs increased by 3,800 or 3.05 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,800 jobs, after an increase of 2,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 58,700 jobs, jobs increased by 18,000 or 44.23 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 or 2.09 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 2,000 over the month to 386,400. The civilian labor force increased by 1,100 to 412,500.

One year ago, total employment was 373,700 and the civilian labor force was 409,500.

The number of unemployed was 35,800, and the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent.

NOTES: The October 2021 final and November 2021 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday December 17, 2021. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2020 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.