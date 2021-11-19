DHEC, S.C. Department of Education Partner on COVID-19 Jingle Campaign

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In an effort to engage students and staff, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to launch a statewide jingle competition encouraging K-12 students to channel their creativity for a COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

The jingle campaign, Sing It to Win It, is an extension of the ongoing In It to Win It vaccine campaign. Students are encouraged to record an original 0:15-0:30 tune or jingle promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. Submissions will be reviewed and five finalists will be published to the SCDE and DHEC social media channels for a popular vote.

The winning jingle will be professionally recorded and featured in a statewide radio advertisement in 2022. The winner(s)’ school will also receive $10,000 towards the school’s music program. The runner up will receive $5,000 for their school and the third-place prize is $3,000.

"This innovative jingle campaign is way to get students involved and tap into their creativity," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Music has a way of bringing people together and we’re thrilled this program will also invest in school music programs."

Individual students, classes or groups are encouraged to record and submit their jingle either as a group or as individuals to the campaign’s website, SingItToWinIt.com.

All submissions must be received by January 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

“Our hope is that this contest will be a fun way for South Carolina’s students to express their creativity while also playing a role in our state’s vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “This contest is a win for all parties involved, with the overall goal of protecting our students, teachers, and school faculty through safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Judging for the Sing It to Win It contest will take place on the agencies’ social channels, and a winner will be announced on February 11, 2021. For more information, including the contest’s official rules and judging rubric, visit SingItToWinIt.com.

Media Contacts: Tiffany Jones Tljones@ed.sc.gov 803-734-2230 DHEC Media Relations media@dhec.sc.gov 803-898-7769