Syndi Health Partners With One Mind PsyberGuide To Improve Access To Digital Health Services
US One Mind PsyberGuide and UK Syndi Health join forces to help people find the most useful mental health applications for them.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Mind PsyberGuide and Syndi Health announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to improve access to reliable and expert-reviewed digital mental health support. With this new partnership, Syndi Health is going to provide its users access to One Mind Psyberguide’s catalogue of app review scores, based on credibility, user experience and transparency.
A report by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science has found that the consumer digital health app market reached new heights in 2020, with more than 90,000 new digital health apps hitting the market over the course of the year. There are now more than 350,000 digital health apps available to consumers, according to the report. However, the average quality of these products was found to be middling, with the report advising careful selection by consumers.
“One Mind PsyberGuide and Syndi is a perfect match to combine resources and each of our unique expertise to help bring structure and safety to a crowded and confusing digital mental health market,” says Ben Lakey, co-founder and CEO of Syndi Health. “Working with their highly-respected and experienced team, led by Stephen Schueller, allows Syndi to focus on building and expanding on our impactful technology while utilising the years of experience and trust in reviewing mental health apps from One Mind PsyberGuide. We are excited to continue to grow our relationship to expand our support to the millions of people around the world who can benefit from access to personalised and clinically-proven mental health apps.”
To help patients, healthcare providers and policymakers decide which apps to select, recommend and reimburse, Syndi Health has built a multi-functional platform that assesses your mental wellbeing and provides immediate, personalised recommendations to safe and effective mental health apps. Syndi has formed a strategic partnership with the world’s leading mental health app review organisation One Mind PsyberGuide to incorporate their scientifically reviewed catalogue and evaluation metrics.
“I'm really excited about the potential to move the needle forward with real-world evidence and parse through the multitude of apps out there to provide people with actionable recommendations,” says Dr. Stephen Schueller, executive director at One Mind PsyberGuide.
About Syndi Health
Syndi Health is a digital health recommendation and reimbursement platform that uses passive smartphone monitoring, known as digital phenotyping, to evaluate the real-world efficacy of mobile health services, and machine-learning to provide personalised recommendations to drive adoption and engagement of digital health apps – starting with mental health apps.
Syndi was founded in 2020 in London, UK, within the London 15 Cohort of Entrepreneur First. Syndi’s founders were united by their shared experience going through the mental healthcare pathway and the mission to make sure the people searching for mental health care don’t feel unsupported and overwhelmed outside of clinical settings. For more information about Syndi Health, visit https://www.syndi.health/
About OMPG
PsyberGuide is a non-profit project, funded by One Mind, that aims to help people to use technology to live a mentally healthier life. At One Mind PsyberGuide, we want to lead the field of digital mental health forward. Through rigorous evaluation of technology and promotion of scientific best practices, we seek to guide the science, practice, development, and use of digital mental health tools in various settings. We hope to improve access to mental health resources to those who lack access to traditional support and to help people explore how technology can be used to improve wellbeing.
