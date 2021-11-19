Chiropractor Clinic in Manhattan Beach CA Now Offers Active Release Technique Treatments

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan Beach, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic in Manhattan Beach, CA, is pleased to announce that they now offer Active Release Technique (ART) treatments in Manhattan Beach and nearby areas. ART is a patented, advanced soft tissue system / movement-based massage method for treating issues with the tendons, ligaments, muscles, nerves, and fascia. Some of the conditions that can be resolved permanently and quickly by ART are shoulder pain, sciatica, headaches, back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, knee problems, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, and shin splints.

These conditions that can be treated with ART are usually caused by overused muscles. This is due to the production of dense and tough scar tissue in the affected area. The scar tissue tightens the tissue that has to move freely. As the scar tissue builds up, the muscles nearby become weaker and shorter. As a result, nerves can get trapped and the tension on the tendons can result into tendonitis. The result is pain, loss of strength, and decreased range of motion. The patient may also experience numbness, weakness, and a tingling feeling.

The power of ART is based on the ability to effectively resolve chronic injuries that were not resolved successfully by other forms of therapy. And for patients with a soft tissue injury, the best option for a comprehensive resolution is the combination of the Active Release Technique with a solid program of rehabilitative exercises. ART can be used to help everyone, including athletes, stay-at-home mothers, and office workers. Many professional athletes have found the Active Release Technique be very effective in treating serious injuries.

Dr. Eric Anderson, DC, ART, chiropractor at FXNL Form Sports Medicine & Chiropractic, says, “ART has become one of the most sought after soft-tissue treatments in the world today. It has been shown to often be the best option in resolving a chronic soft tissue injury. It is effective for a wide variety of soft tissue and/or repetitive-motion injuries. Active Release Technique is widely used by Doctors of Chiropractic for patients suffering from cumulative injury traumas, as well as athletes (both professional and week-end warriors) who have suffered from a sports-related injury.”

ART is a safe, non-invasive type of treatment that has practically no side effects and a track record of highly positive results. The ART treatments are typically uncomfortable during the movement phases because of the breaking up of the scar tissue. However, this discomfort is temporary and will subside immediately after the session. It is also usual to feel the pain symptoms during treatment, which is actually good news for the patient because this means that the problem has been identified. Each session will last for approximately eight to 15 minutes and 4 to 10 visits may be needed.

Many patients have left highly positive views for the chiropractic clinic. For instance, Moe S. gave them five stars and said, “Dr Erik, thank you! This is the most thorough and effective chiro work I’ve ever had. I’d been suffering from chronic neck and hip pain which has eased greatly. I have many days without any pain at all now. I’m back to swimming and yoga and feeling great.”

Dr. Eric Anderson, DC, ART, chiropractor at FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic, has resided in the South Bay starting in 2010. He is focused on functional performance and rehabilitation and he has become popular with many elite professional athletes. He also offers gentle low force treatments particularly for kids, infants, and the elderly. His goal is to enable his patients to become less dependent on treatment and empower them such that they have control and are able to achieve their goals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOTe_xrvINM

People who need a chiropractor in Manhattan Beach can visit the FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm, from Monday to Thursday; from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays; and from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic, contact the company here:



FXNL Form Sports Med and Chiropractic

Dr. Eric Anderson

310-647-7726

drerikanderson@gmail.com

2100 N Sepulveda Blvd Suite 11, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Dr. Eric Anderson