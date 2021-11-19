Submit Release
Every Week In December Awarding The Sweetest Kid of The Year a Shopping Spree

Recruiting for Good is Awarding every week The Sweetest Kid of the Year a Holiday Shopping Spree #sweetestkid #shoppingspree #kidoftheyear www.TheSweetestKid.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; looking for a sweet job send us your resume today. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest creative award for talented LA kids; celebrate the holidays and enjoy mom and me shopping spree.

We celebrate creative talented kids with the sweetest award; a mom and me holiday shopping spree!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good this December in LA is sponsoring award The Sweetest Kid of The Year.

Every week, starting December 1st, 2021 one kid will be awarded a mom and me holiday shopping spree.

The award is to celebrate talented creative kids in K to 5th Grade.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet. Stay tuned to how your talented kid can participate and win a mom and me shopping spree!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

