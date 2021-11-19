TCEQ adds continuous air monitoring station near Houston Ship Channel

TCEQ has installed a new continuous air monitoring station in the Manchester community of Houston to provide more data on volatile organic compounds to those living near the Houston Ship Channel.

The new monitoring station has an automated gas chromatograph to provide continuous volatile organic compound measurements to the residents of the community.

“This is providing continuous measurement of air toxic pollutants in a fence-line community along the Houston Ship Channel—the first time for us to deliver that kind of monitoring in the Manchester community,” said Cory Chism, TCEQ's deputy director of monitoring.

The new monitoring station, located at Manchester East Avenue N, is one block closer to the Houston Ship Channel and Houston’s petrochemical industry than the previous air monitoring station.

In addition to the Manchester station, TCEQ has deployed new automated gas chromatographs in Channelview (at 15913 Channelview Drive) and will be deploying another in Pasadena at the Richey Elementary School.

The air monitoring station began operation and uploading data to TCEQ’s website on Nov. 10.

The Houston area is one of the most monitored areas in the U.S. TCEQ, along with local partners, operates more than 30 air monitoring stations across the Houston area measuring criteria air pollutants and air toxics, such as benzene, toluene, styrene, and 1,3-butadiene. Thirteen air monitoring stations are located throughout the Houston Ship Channel.