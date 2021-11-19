Anji Reeves Elected Vice President of the London Association of Funeral Directors
Anji Reeves DipFD DipFAA Elected as Vice President of the London Association of Funeral Directors
Leading independent, family-owned, and run funeral directors Mears Family Funerals, is proud to announce that Anji Reeves has been elected as Vice President of the London Association of Funeral Directors (LAFD).
— Anji Reeves
Commenting on taking office as Vice President, Anji said, "It is a real honour to be elected to serve as Michael Tiney's Vice President and I look forward to working with him through his presidency and continuing to support the Association and its members. The funeral profession has been through and continues to be subject to, much change, and the LAFD will work tirelessly to voice the views of its members."
Anji recently joined Mears Family Funerals as Area Business Manager responsible for its Beckenham, Bromley, Catford, Lewisham, and West Wickham branches.
