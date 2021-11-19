Vishaal Ganesh To Release a Hyped Music Videos for Latest Single “Hamster Wheel”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishaal Ganesh is an artist and songwriter who recently released a brand new single, "Hamster Wheel." This exciting new studio single is a remarkable achievement for the artist, because it highlights Vishaal Ganesh’s vast creative range and ability to combine different ideas and influences into a distinctive sound. The artist came up with a winning formula by bringing the fun energy of modern pop close to the magnetic appeal of great contemporary songwriting with a bit of an electric edge. "Hamster Wheel" is a perfect example of this, and it sets the bar higher from the moment you press play.

On 26th November 2021, Vishaal Ganesh is set to release a music video that is the portrayal of an explosion of creativity on YouTube premiering at 9am EST.

Link to Music Video Premiere: https://youtu.be/sN6eC7DROsU
Link to Audio Release: http://ffm.to/robot

Instagram: @vxshaal

Vishaal Ganesh
Vishaal Ganesh
vxshaal@gmail.com

You just read:

Vishaal Ganesh To Release a Hyped Music Videos for Latest Single “Hamster Wheel”

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vishaal Ganesh
Vishaal Ganesh vxshaal@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Vishaal Ganesh To Release a Hyped Music Videos for Latest Single “Hamster Wheel”
Vandi Lynnae Releases Remix Album ‘The Beginning’
Doug Kistner Enlists Multi-Million-Sellers Bill Champlin And Liberty DeVitto For New Single
View All Stories From This Author