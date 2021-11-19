Vishaal Ganesh To Release a Hyped Music Videos for Latest Single “Hamster Wheel”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishaal Ganesh is an artist and songwriter who recently released a brand new single, "Hamster Wheel." This exciting new studio single is a remarkable achievement for the artist, because it highlights Vishaal Ganesh’s vast creative range and ability to combine different ideas and influences into a distinctive sound. The artist came up with a winning formula by bringing the fun energy of modern pop close to the magnetic appeal of great contemporary songwriting with a bit of an electric edge. "Hamster Wheel" is a perfect example of this, and it sets the bar higher from the moment you press play.

On 26th November 2021, Vishaal Ganesh is set to release a music video that is the portrayal of an explosion of creativity on YouTube premiering at 9am EST.

Link to Music Video Premiere: https://youtu.be/sN6eC7DROsU

Link to Audio Release: http://ffm.to/robot

Instagram: @vxshaal