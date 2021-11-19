Surfactants Market Size is Established to Reach USD 59.29 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing application in detergents, soaps, cleaners, and other related products to remove stains and unwanted foreign particles are driving the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled “Global Surfactants Market Research Report 2021” to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Surfactants market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The global Surfactants market is forecast to reach USD 59.29 Billion by 2027. Surfactants are the organic composite of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups. It lets oil molecules to dissolve in or mix with water. The properties of surfactants such as emulsion, detergency, wettability, froth/foam, stabilization, and dispersion have a wide empirical approach in various industries.

The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from the personal care industry. Surfactants are mainly used for industrial and household purposes. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in environment-friendly products. Strict laws on environmental problems, pollution control laws for production procedures, pressure for the execution of environment-friendly chemical processes by the government, and rising propensity toward eco-friendly products are the factors that hinder the growth of the market.

Rising income in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are estimated to fuel up the global surfactant market. Significant dependency on agriculture, rising use of cleaning & hygiene products, and increasing emphasis on hygiene are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Key participants include Akzonobel N.V., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Stepan Company, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The anionic surfactants are derived from natural and synthetic alcohols. They act mainly as primary surfactants in the detergent and cleaning industry and as cleaning agents due to their strong washing performance and foaming properties.

Growing urbanization, an increasing number of working women, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness regarding hygiene and skincare, awareness regarding hygiene and personal health has generated the need for the application of the surfactants in personal care products, which in turn has propelled the market growth.

The market share held by North America is resultant of the elevated awareness about eco-friendly products and increasing demand for personal care products that possess minimal toxic substances. The presence of developed end-users is also encouraging the growth of the market in the region.

In June 2017, Stephan announced an agreement to acquire a surfactant producing facility and a portion of its associated surfactant business in Mexico. This acquisition was attributed to the company’s vision to position itself in the Latin American surfactants market.

A detergent is generally a mixture of surfactants, used for cleaning. Alkyl benzenesulfonates present in detergents possess chemical properties similar to soap but have a higher solubility in hard water.

Polysaccharides and small molecule surfactants are two of the predominant groups of amphiphilic materials that have been explored for the stabilization of emulsions. One of the most important aspects of polymer-surfactant systems is their ability to control stability and rheology over a wide range of compositions. Biocompatible, biodegradable, and/or nontoxic emulsion-based formulations have great potential for applications in food.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Surfactants market on the basis of type, origin, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Anionic Surfactants

Non-Ionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Personal Care

Detergents

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Textiles

Oilfield Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Crop Protection

Elastomers & Plastics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What market segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period?

What are the risks and threats that are affecting the market?

Which region is expected to dominate other regions over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the industry? What strategic business plans have they undertaken?

What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

