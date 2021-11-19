Potassium Bicarbonate Market Sales, Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

Potassium Bicarbonate Market Size – USD 115.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Application as a fungicide in organic farming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Potassium Bicarbonate Market is forecast to reach USD 161.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium bicarbonate is an odorless, colorless, non-combustible, slightly basic, and a salty substance. It is also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate.

Potassium bicarbonate is a convenient source of carbon dioxide in baking applications. Moreover, it is a handy source of potassium and acts as a corrosion inhibitor. Potassium bicarbonate is an electrolyte that is crucial for several body functions. Most of the people receive it by eating a variety of diet that includes foods that contain potassium. However, some medical conditions cause potassium levels to drop. Potassium bicarbonate supplement is subscribed to by physicians in those cases.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global potassium bicarbonate market. China is the key producer of the market product. The region has the fastest growth rate due to the rapidly increasing healthcare industry, rise in industrial and personal care applications, and growth in agricultural activities in developing nations such as India and China. The healthcare sector finds the most usage of potassium bicarbonate, mainly due to government initiatives to modernize the healthcare sector in developing nations.

Leading Market Competitors:

CellMark USA, LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kudos Blends Limited, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies, KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Potassium bicarbonate is also used as a dry powder in fire extinguisher. It is also used in several agricultural applications, such as reduced soil activity and correct soil pH. Potassium bicarbonate is used as an agricultural fertilizer, and can be used as a fungicide in organic farming and can also act as a potential replacement for sulfur and copper. It is also an effective catalyst.

Pharmaceutical grade products are produced to obtain the purest form of the nutrient and also ensures maximum absorption. No product is 100% pure due to the addition of various substances. Pharmaceutical Grade products generally exceed 99% purity and contain no binders, excipients, fillers, dyes, or unknown substances. Fewer than 3% of the products on the market are pharmaceutical grade.

The supplements of potassium bicarbonate and potassium citrate help in dissolving certain types of kidney stones. Some studies also state that a diet provides enough potassium to help lower the risk of a stroke.

Potassium bicarbonate is related with the prospect of certain adverse effects on health. It increases the level of potassium and may cause harm if taken along with any other products that contain potassium. Hyperkalemia is a health issue that can cause serious side effects.

Potassium bicarbonate is applicable for usage in organic farming in the United States, and also by the IFOAM standards. It is an essential microbial and plant nutrient that has a natural cycle in the soil of uptake and utilization by microbes and plants.

The materials and chemical industry has registered a rapid revenue growth over the recent past owing to the constant requirement for materials and chemicals across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, paper, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing among others. Rapid demand for products like perfumes, soaps, detergents for daily usage, increasing adoption of green energy and organic products, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising support from various public and private sectors are key factors fueling global Potassium Bicarbonate market growth. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and consumer shift to eco-friendly and sustainable products are expected to fuel overall market growth going ahead.

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Corrosion Inhibitor

Health Care

Industrial

Fire Extinguisher

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

