Back2Basics Journeys, LLC announces Speakers Line-up for its inaugural event, Back2Basics Experience Sicily
I know that what we have put together will allow the guests to have a truly magical experience because it intersects inspiration, connection, exploration, and fun. A true Back2Basics Experience!”HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back2Basics Journeys, announced today the names of the two Internationally acclaimed speakers it has trusted with its inaugural event to take place at the Idyllic Castello Tafuri in Portopalo di Capo Passero, Sicily, April 2-8, 2022.
— Leticia Latino-van Splunteren
Organizational and leadership development consultant, Stanford Instructor, Podcast Host and Author Carley Hauck will be featured as the Main Speaker and motivational track facilitator. She is also the founder of Leading from Wholeness, a leadership and organizational training firm with over 15 years’ experience in designing and developing impactful change management, training, motivational keynotes, and inclusive leadership/manager development programs at some of the best organizations in the world including: Stanford University, Intuit, Pixar, and LinkedIn, to name a few. Carley’s new book Shine-Ignite your inner game to lead consciously at work and in the world debuted February 2021 with her publisher Sounds True. SHINE will be Internationally Released on April 3rd, 2022 during this event.
Special Guest Speaker will be Professor Paul McGee, who is one of the UK's leading speakers about change, workplace relationships and motivation. His provocatively titled book SUMO (Shut Up and Move On) became an instant best seller and his book on Self Confidence reached number one in the WHSmith's business book chart and remained there for a further 24 weeks. He's spoken for more than 1,000 organizations in over 40 countries to date and has had the privilege of working with one of the world’s top management gurus the late Dr Stephen Covey,
“My Podcast, Back2Basics- Reconnecting to the Essence of YOU was basically born one night while I was in Sicily reflecting upon how much we are all struggling with disconnecting from our daily lives and re-connecting to what is important to us, to what makes us tick. The pandemic experience has challenged every thread of our beings, and during our many lockdown conversations, my husband Don and I had the idea to create an event that would embody a full-on reconnection, to ourselves, to others, to nature and to something I think most of us have missed, travel!” Said Leticia Latino – van Splunteren Co-Founder of Back2Basics Journeys, LLC
“We have designed this all-inclusive event with the intention to foster inspired conversations, genuine connections and soul-boosting moments, in one of the most historic, culturally rich and breathtakingly beautiful locations one can wish for, the island of Sicily. Castello Tafuri is a unique location, and we are thrilled that we will have exclusive use of the facilities during the time we will be there. Sicily can be intimidating for tourists, part of its beauty is the fact that in many ways is still underdeveloped, it has its own dialect and while it is Italy, in many aspects it is quite different. To me is home, and that’s why I know that what we have put together will allow the guests to have a truly magical experience, because it intersects inspiration, connection, exploration, relaxation, and fun. A true Back2Basics Experience” she added.
“We look forward to sharing with a group of like-minded people this inspirational experience in Sicily. Knowing the demands that life and our careers put on us and the sacrifices we make to live up to all the expectations, it is only a matter of time before many of us start wondering if we could - or should – try to do things differently, that there must be another way, or in any case, pursue a more balanced life. If anything, COVID accelerated this process. We have seen across the globe signs of an awakening of sorts. This Back2Basics experience will provide an environment conducive to reflecting on our beliefs, about how to live our lives. I think We all learned a lot about ourselves during the pandemic and Carley’s and Paul’s sessions are aimed at helping us making life adjustments geared to live more authentically and aligned with our mission and our sense of purpose and meaning. ” said Don van Splunteren, Co-founder of Back2Basics Journeys, LLC
