November 19, 2021 – Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.4 Percent in October

Date: November 19, 2021

State adds 56,600 jobs over the month

AUSTIN – In October, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September 2021. Texas added 56,600 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 17 of the last 18 months. Texas added a total of 661,300 jobs since October 2020.

"Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work."

In October, the Professional and Business Services industry gained 21,900 jobs over the month. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 15,000 positions. Other Services, which includes the repair and maintenance sector as well as membership associations and organizations, added 9,100 jobs.

"Opportunities in Texas continue to grow, and TWC is here to put all Texans on a path toward finding not just a job, but a career," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "Whether you’re looking for quality child care or training to advance in your profession, TWC has the resources to help."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded October's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.4 percent and College Station-Bryan at 3.7 percent.

"The sustained job growth we are seeing shows that Texas continues to be THE place for business," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "TWC is here to support our Texas employers with programs for training, hiring, and recruiting to help their business thrive in the Lone Star State."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 161,863.0 154,966.0 6,896.0 4.3 161,392.0 154,026.0 7,366.0 4.6 161,053.0 150,433.0 10,620.0 6.6 Texas 14,315.5 13,634.3 681.2 4.8 14,253.1 13,549.0 704.2 4.9 14,186.4 13,210.4 976.1 6.9 Abilene 81.7 78.6 3.1 3.8 81.3 78.1 3.2 3.9 79.1 75.1 4.0 5.0 Amarillo 136.0 131.5 4.5 3.3 135.4 130.8 4.6 3.4 134.4 128.7 5.8 4.3 Austin-Round Rock 1,318.8 1,274.2 44.6 3.4 1,304.8 1,258.9 45.8 3.5 1,267.7 1,201.8 65.9 5.2 Beaumont-Port Arthur 174.0 160.9 13.2 7.6 173.4 159.6 13.8 8.0 172.7 155.2 17.5 10.2 Brownsville-Harlingen 169.2 157.3 11.9 7.1 170.2 157.9 12.3 7.3 170.2 154.3 15.9 9.3 College Station-Bryan 135.0 129.9 5.1 3.7 132.9 127.8 5.1 3.8 136.4 129.9 6.5 4.8 Corpus Christi 204.1 191.7 12.5 6.1 204.1 191.2 12.9 6.3 203.4 186.3 17.2 8.4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,134.9 3,961.2 173.7 4.2 4,107.9 3,927.7 180.2 4.4 4,064.5 3,812.9 251.6 6.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,796.0 2,679.9 116.0 4.2 2,776.0 2,655.6 120.4 4.3 2,739.7 2,571.5 168.2 6.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,339.0 1,281.3 57.7 4.3 1,331.9 1,272.1 59.8 4.5 1,324.8 1,241.4 83.4 6.3 El Paso 370.4 351.0 19.5 5.3 369.5 349.7 19.7 5.3 371.0 344.1 26.9 7.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,454.8 3,269.9 184.9 5.4 3,438.1 3,246.7 191.4 5.6 3,423.5 3,150.5 273.0 8.0 Killeen-Temple 183.1 174.0 9.0 4.9 181.4 172.2 9.2 5.1 180.3 169.2 11.1 6.2 Laredo 116.8 110.7 6.2 5.3 116.3 110.0 6.3 5.4 116.7 107.5 9.3 7.9 Longview 97.3 92.1 5.2 5.3 97.3 92.0 5.3 5.4 97.0 89.5 7.5 7.7 Lubbock 167.5 161.1 6.4 3.8 166.5 160.0 6.5 3.9 165.9 157.4 8.5 5.1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 367.0 339.1 27.9 7.6 367.8 338.4 29.3 8.0 362.7 324.8 37.8 10.4 Midland 100.4 95.7 4.7 4.7 100.0 95.1 4.9 4.9 98.7 90.0 8.7 8.8 Odessa 79.7 74.4 5.3 6.7 79.5 74.0 5.5 6.9 81.9 71.8 10.1 12.3 San Angelo 54.7 52.4 2.3 4.2 54.8 52.5 2.4 4.3 55.4 52.1 3.2 5.8 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,243.3 1,189.8 53.5 4.3 1,235.6 1,180.4 55.3 4.5 1,224.3 1,146.5 77.7 6.3 Sherman-Denison 66.7 64.0 2.6 4.0 66.7 63.9 2.8 4.1 65.4 62.0 3.4 5.2 Texarkana 63.3 60.6 2.7 4.2 63.3 60.3 2.9 4.6 63.7 60.0 3.8 5.9 Tyler 115.1 110.3 4.8 4.2 114.6 109.7 5.0 4.3 110.5 103.9 6.6 6.0 Victoria 44.1 41.6 2.4 5.6 44.1 41.6 2.5 5.7 44.7 41.3 3.4 7.7 Waco 132.0 126.6 5.4 4.1 131.0 125.4 5.6 4.3 130.1 123.0 7.1 5.5 Wichita Falls 64.9 62.1 2.8 4.3 65.3 62.4 2.9 4.4 64.7 60.7 4.0 6.2

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Oct 2021* Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Sep '20 to Oct '21 Oct '20 to Oct '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,909,900 12,853,300 12,248,600 56,600 0.4 661,300 5.4 Total Private 10,930,900 10,861,400 10,286,300 69,500 0.6 644,600 6.3 Goods Producing 1,820,800 1,812,900 1,747,500 7,900 0.4 73,300 4.2 Mining and Logging 199,600 197,100 172,000 2,500 1.3 27,600 16.0 Construction 734,300 731,700 719,900 2,600 0.4 14,400 2.0 Manufacturing 886,900 884,100 855,600 2,800 0.3 31,300 3.7 Service Providing 11,089,100 11,040,400 10,501,100 48,700 0.4 588,000 5.6 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,619,300 2,604,300 2,493,700 15,000 0.6 125,600 5.0 Information 207,500 207,100 196,300 400 0.2 11,200 5.7 Financial Activities 836,300 834,200 804,000 2,100 0.3 32,300 4.0 Professional and Business Services 1,948,700 1,926,800 1,773,000 21,900 1.1 175,700 9.9 Education and Health Services 1,751,000 1,745,500 1,694,400 5,500 0.3 56,600 3.3 Leisure and Hospitality 1,320,200 1,312,600 1,184,500 7,600 0.6 135,700 11.5 Other Services 427,100 418,000 392,900 9,100 2.2 34,200 8.7 Government 1,979,000 1,991,900 1,962,300 -12,900 -0.6 16,700 0.9

