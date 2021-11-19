Adoptive families from around Michigan recognized for providing loving homes to children; Gov. Whitmer proclaims November Adoption Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 19, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - As the state celebrates Adoption Month as proclaimed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during November, families from across the state are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families.

"As Michiganders gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving and think about what they are thankful for, I hope they consider adopting a child who is in foster care waiting for a permanent home," Gov. Whitmer said. "I want to thank the incredible Michigan families who have opened up their homes and hearts to adoption."

Among the Exceptional Adoptive Families are:

Monica and David Downing of Monroe, who have adopted 10 children. Their adult and older children have rallied behind their parents to help raise the younger members of the family.

Jean Guy of Oakland County, a busy single adoptive mom who has all of her children involved in sports and activities.

Riley Dennison of the Traverse City area, who bonds with her adopted son by riding bikes, going on daily walk with the dogs, or just spending time in nature.

Curt and Amy Visser of Ottawa County, who adopted two siblings who had been in foster care for 2 years.

Find out more about these families and others who are being recognized at www.mare.org/MI-Adoption-Day.

"MDHHS believes that every child deserves a forever family," said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department's Children's Services Agency. "Our goal is to find permanent homes for children as soon as we can. Adoptive families from teens in foster care are especially needed."

Approximately 11,000 children are in foster care in Michigan, including more than 200 children who are currently awaiting a forever family through adoption. The number of children in foster care is down from nearly 14,000 in 2018 as MDHHS has focused on keeping families together, reunifying children safely with their families, and finding adoptive homes more quickly when safe reunification is not possible.

More than 1,650 children were adopted from Michigan's child welfare system in fiscal year 2021.

Courts statewide, in partnership with MDHHS, are holding special Adoption Month ceremonies in November at which children officially become permanent members of their new forever families. Included is a Michigan Supreme Court virtual event beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23. A list of Adoption Day events and profiles of adoptive families can be found on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange website.

Gov. Whitmer has proclaimed Nov. 23 as Adoption Day.

Anyone interested in adopting from foster care can contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273, or see biographies and photos of children available for adoption at www.mare.org.

# # #