Nebraska Chief Justice Inducted into the Warren Burger Society

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican has been inducted into the 2021 Warren E. Burger Society through the National Center for State Courts.

Accomplishments of Nebraska’s Chief Justice were celebrated at an event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Among the achievements noted are his leadership of Nebraska courts allowing cameras in the courtroom, digitizing court records for online case management, establishing an Office of the Public Guardian, and encouraging legal self-help desks across the state. On a national level, Heavican is a past president of the Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) and serves as CCJ’s representative to the Council of State Governments and Joint CCJ/COSCA committees on Criminal Justice, Elders and the Courts, and Government Affairs.

The Society, named for former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, honors individuals who demonstrate professional expertise, leadership, integrity, creativity, innovativeness, and sound judgment.

Among the inductees are the Nebraska Chief Justice, a hedge fund executive, a former president of the American Bar Association, and a longtime Johnson & Johnson vice president. Individuals are:

Luther J. Battiste, III, founding shareholder of Johnson, Toal & Battiste in Columbia, S.C.

Russell C. Deyo, retired vice president and general counsel at Johnson & Johnson.

Pamela Q. Harris, Maryland State Court Administrator.

Retired Judge Elizabeth P. “Libby” Hines of the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Simon M. “Sy” Lorne, chief legal officer of Millennium Management, a New York City investment management firm.

Judy Perry Martinez, of counsel for a New Orleans law firm.

Photo: President of National Center for State Courts Mary McQueen, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Rhode Island Chief Justice Paul Suttell (Conference of Chief Justices President).