Pennsylvania Commission for Women Opens Nomination Period for 2022 Female Veterans Day Celebration

Continuing the Wolf Administration’s effort to support women in the commonwealth and recognize those women who have served their country through the military, the Pennsylvania Commission for Women is seeking statewide nominations for its sixth Female Veterans Day Ceremony as part of Women’s History Month in March 2022. Veterans that are selected will be honored by Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf.

“There are approximately 65,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania, but historically, their service and sacrifice has not been fully recognized and appreciated,” Governor Wolf said. “That’s why Frances and I dedicate a day each Women’s History Month to honoring our commonwealth’s female veterans. It’s important for all of us to come together to recognize the sacrifices our female veterans make to serve our commonwealth and our nation, and to thank our female veterans for their dedication to protecting their fellow Americans.”

“Women who have served our country face unique challenges that often go unnoticed. In hosting this event each March, the Commission for Women is honored to recognize a diverse class of women veterans who have made personal sacrifices as a result of their service and who have triumphed in both the public and private sectors,” Commission Chair Randi Teplitz said. “We look forward to meeting the next class of nominees and celebrating their tremendous accomplishments.”

This year, the Female Veterans Day nomination form is available online. Nominees must be current Pennsylvania residents and have served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. The deadline for nominations is January 14, 2022. All final honorees will be notified via email by mid-February.

For additional information on the nomination process, please contact the Commission for Women at women@pa.gov.