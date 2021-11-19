Artia Solutions Hires John Stancil as National Account Director, Pharmacy Operations
John joins the Artia Solutions team with more than 10 years of experience in state Medicaid pharmacy administration and pharmacy benefit management.
John's vast experience in providing solutions to complex Medicaid issues and his skill at collaboration will be of significant value for our clients.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artia Solutions is proud to announce the hiring of John Stancil, RPh, as National Account Director of Pharmacy Operations. John joins the Artia Solutions team with more than 10 years of experience in state Medicaid pharmacy administration and pharmacy benefit management. He will be responsible for providing account management and operational support for new drug launches, assist with nationwide and individual state strategy development, payer engagement and post-launch pull through.
— George Kitchens, CEO, Senior Partner
"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John since his days at North Carolina Medicaid, and I cannot be more pleased to have a man of his caliber and experience join the Artia family," said George Kitchens, CEO, Senior Partner at Artia Solutions. "His vast experience in providing solutions to complex Medicaid issues and his skill at collaboration will be of significant value for our clients."
John graduated with his B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill and his professional career as a pharmacist includes more than 25 years of experience in management of hospital, long-term care and retail pharmacy practice settings. His professional career also includes 5 years of experience as an account manager for five State Medicaid programs with a national Pharmacy Benefit Manager and 5 years of experience as the Pharmacy Director for North Carolina Medicaid where he was responsible for the pharmacy benefit for more than 2 million beneficiaries and a budget of ~$2B.
While at NC Medicaid, John worked closely with stakeholders and cross-functional partners to implement innovative pharmacy reimbursement models which ensured appropriate reimbursement for pharmacy providers and policies which significantly reduced the over-utilization of opioids and increased access to drugs indicated for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to address NC's opioid crisis. John also significantly contributed to the design of the pharmacy benefit which was implemented by NC's five MCO's in July 2021. Additionally, John directed the management of the North Carolina Preferred Drug List and worked collaboratively with industry partners to ensure access for patients and providers while ensuring the best value for the State. It was for his exceptional collaborative skills that John was recognized at the inaugural Crossroads: An Artia Solutions Conference in 2018 with the Extra Mile Award.
For the last two years, John has been a Senior Regional Account Executive for the mid-Atlantic region with Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). While at GBT, John contributed to the successful access launch for a drug indicated for the rare disease, Sickle Cell Disease and achieved excellent coverage and access across all payer types in his six-state territory. His efforts earned him President's Club recognition as Regional Account Executive of the Year in 2020, his first year in the pharmaceutical industry.
John lives in Henderson, NC, and has two adult children, daughter, Katherine, who lives in Wilmington, NC, and a son, John Charles, who lives in Columbia, SC.
ABOUT ARTIA SOLUTIONS, LLC
Artia Solutions, LLC specializes in managing pharmaceutical access in the Medicaid marketplace. The organization helps pharmaceutical companies navigate complex and changing government regulations, develop new drug launch strategies, maintain or improve current access, design financial rebate models and resolve clinical or reimbursement issues. From long-term strategic planning to day-to-day PDL bid tracking, analysis, and submission, the services offered are customizable given the needs and goals of the client. For more information on the Tallahassee-based consulting firm, visit www.artiasolutions.com.
Melody Kitchens
Artia Solutions
+1 850-222-8456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn