Novacom takes Highly Commended honours at The Drum Awards Global B2B 2021
Novacom picked up the ‘Highly Commended’ honour at the globally renowned B2B awards from The Drum, for the Chevron Delo 600 ADF launch campaign.UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re delighted to announce Novacom London picked up the honour of ‘Highly Commended’ in the Best Use of Emerging Tech category at the globally renowned B2B awards from The Drum, for the recent Delo 600 ADF launch campaign we delivered for Chevron.
Up against tough competition from agencies and client teams across the world, the innovative and highly immersive experience caught the attention of the international judging panel through its use of advanced augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 360° video technologies that brought the campaign to life.
“Chevron’s Delo 600 ADF product is a game-changer in heavy-duty truck engine and environmental protection, and represents such a unique advanced technology, we decided to use cutting-edge communications technologies to drive high-tech customer perceptions across 17 languages”, comments Rob Yates, Novacom’s Creative Technology Director.
Through continual research, development, testing and evaluation of new technologies and channels, we work to ensure our client campaigns are always ahead of potential market shifts, because trends, markets and the audiences within them continually change and it’s critical to exceed customer expectations to deliver message penetration in crowded markets.
Client Services Director, Will Yates says ‘There’s much more to staying ahead of the curve than just having the next shiny thing, it’s about connectivity and relevance: how do new technologies improve customer experiences? Will it deliver better and more joined-up communications? It’s about relevance’.
The Drum commendation isn’t the only acclaim this campaign won. Corporate Vision Magazine’s Media Innovator Awards awarded Novacom Best Global Multi-Lingual Content Development Agency 2021 off the back of this groundbreaking campaign, based on the deep market penetration in 17 languages across multiple regions.
The Chevron Delo 600 ADF campaign is live globally. You can watch the European launch video on Texaco’s YouTube channel.
About Novacom
Novacom London, part of the Novacom Group global network, is a full-service digital marketing agency with expertise across all key marketing channels – from marketing automation, multi-language content, web design, video, virtual and augmented reality to 3D virtual events.
With offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East, Novacom has been at the forefront of multi-language, multi-regional and multi-cultural digital marketing communications for over thirty-five years.
