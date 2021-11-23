Best Aire Compressor Services, Inc Hires Brian Sloneker as Territory Manager for Central and South-West Indiana

Brian Sloneker - Territory Sales Manager

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sloneker brings with him nearly sixteen years of industrial sales experience. He has worked with both government agencies and private industry. In addition to years of experience, and serving in the United States Army, Sloneker carries with him a degree from Indiana University.

In his role prior to joining Best Aire Compressor Services Inc, Sloneker increased sales in his territory by 113% in his first year alone. He was able to quickly reestablish relations with many major manufacturers in Indiana and was able to reconstruct their service and repair program to further increase overall profits. Thomas C. Russell, President & CEO of Best Aire Compressor Services Inc, said “We’re very excited to have Brian on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of compressed air specialists. I hope you all join me in welcoming him aboard!”

Established in 1982, Best Aire Compressor Services Inc has branches in Michigan (Grand Rapids & Detroit), Ohio (Toledo), and Indiana (Indianapolis & Elkhart). Best Aire Compressor Services, Inc specializes in the selling and servicing all makes and models of centrifugal, rotary screw and reciprocating gas and air compressors. They handle everything from routine Preventative Maintenance to the most complex task of complete machine overhaul. They offer 24-hour emergency service, a full-service machine shop, valve repair, cooler and exchanger repair, compressed air audits and vibration analysis. They presently carry the Gardner Denver line of air compressors, however, they repair and service any and all brands of air compressors.

More information about Brian Sloneker is available at the company’s website: www.Best-Aire.com/Brian-Sloneker