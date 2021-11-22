Lagoon Boat Owners Step Up to Measure Plastic Pollution with DJI Drones on Beaches and Coastlines

Boats gathering in Las Palmas for ARC 2021 @matt cooper Lagoon SIXTY 5 and SIXTY 7 catamarans sailing together @ Simpson Marine Las Palmas 2021 - logos of Lagoon and DJI Drone @ Matt Cooper

AnimaMundi Ocean Data Solutions announces partnership with Lagoon and DJI to build the first comprehensive global database of plastic waste on our coastlines

The need for urgent climate action is met with the need for reliable data to ensure effective results driven, measurable impact” — Matt Cooper CEO AnimaMundi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnimaMundi Ocean Data Solutions announces its partnership with Lagoon and DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, to build the first comprehensive global database of plastic waste on our coastlines. The process begins with drones piloted by sailors taking part in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), which started from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on 21 November.

On the heels of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, owners of Lagoon catamarans will use drones provided by DJI to measure plastic waste on beaches around the Caribbean. This essential data will provide evidence on whether actions to disrupt the flow of plastic into our oceans are leading to a reduction in pollution on our coastlines.

Of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced every year, at least 8 million tons end up in our oceans, making up 80% of all marine debris, from surface waters to deep-sea sediments. 33,000 single-use plastic bottles are dumped in our oceans every minute of every day, affecting every coastline – and yet there is currently no global data documenting the size, location and evolution of the problem.

Using leading edge next generation artificial intelligence, computer vision, and object recognition technologies, AnimaMundi has developed the software to automatically record, count, and register the presence and number of plastic bottles on our shores in real time. This information can be captured via an app using still photography as well as images from drones. The data is automatically uploaded, processed, and stored on the company’s servers. In today’s digital world big data is king and AnimaMundi, thanks to Lagoon owners and DJI, will be able to provide this much needed information to those involved in ocean health projects enabling results-driven, measurable impact for the many investments made.

Matt Cooper, founder and CEO, AnimaMundi is driven by the need for accurate real time data to ensure investment decisions are made correctly with measurable impact. He said; “Just before COP26 began, world leaders admitted that an annual $100-billion climate finance goal will not be reached until 2023. The need for urgent climate action is met with the need to ensure adequate and effective financing solutions. Big data like this will help to determine priorities for action.”

Lagoon is the world leader in the sailing catamaran market and has been a partner of the ARC rally since 2005. Through its ‘Club Lagoon’, Lagoon encourages its owners to sign up to this program aiming at reducing plastic waste in our oceans thanks to data collected by drones.

Thomas Gailly, Lagoon Brand Director, commented; “Lagoon is proud to be partnering with AnimaMundi in this exciting data collection initiative using our ‘Club Lagoon’ as part of the solution. We have over 6000 of our catamarans sailing around the world and we can feel that our customers are more and more willing to play a role in such initiatives. It’s stimulating to think that the Lagoon owner’s community could be involved in capturing this much needed data in a highly efficient way. This partnership is the perfect complement to our own policy of respect for the environment and all the work undertaken to reduce the environmental impact of our activities.”

DJI, the global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use, has provided repurposed drones to capture images of the Caribbean coastline that would otherwise be out of reach.

Olivier Mondon, Senior Communication Manager at DJI Europe, said: “Our drones and cameras empower people to capture amazing photos, video, and high-end professional imagery in every corner of the world. Each day, we learn how drones benefit society as a whole, and we are proud to have our drones embark on this environmental journey with experienced sailors who will be able to work using repurposed products to enable invaluable data capture.”

Initially targeting the Caribbean islands, AnimaMundi is supporting data sharing projects with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and its Plastic Waste Free Islands (PWFI) initiative to generate weekly total island coastal plastic waste profiles covering Grenada, St Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda. In 2019, with the support of the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, IUCN launched the PWFI project in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Oceania seeking to promote island circular economy and to demonstrate effective, quantifiable solutions to addressing plastic leakage from Small Island Developing States

About AnimaMundi

AnimaMundi is a not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland, creating a searchable database of plastic waste on our global coastlines using leading edge proprietary technology to interpret photo and video records to extract a single-use plastic bottle count. This data will enable decisions to facilitate environmental investments and measure the impact of waste management initiatives. AnimaMundi means “the soul of the earth” – www.oceandatasolutions.org

About Lagoon

Lagoon is the world leader in the sailing catamaran cruiser market. Lagoon has been building catamarans since 1984 and has kept developing its offer with a range of boats from 40 to 78 feet. Lagoon's will is to offer comfortable and self-sufficient catamarans, resulting from a sustainable production, featuring tomorrow's technologies, to satisfy the expectations of today's sailors. www.cata-lagoon.com

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world.