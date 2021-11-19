Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 4,897.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global brain cancer therapeutics market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,539.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Key trends in the market include agreements between companies for research and development to optimize novel strategies for the treatment of brain cancer, which is expected to drive the global brain cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, D&D Pharmatech,Inc., (D&D), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, entered into a sponsored research agreement with Yale University relating to the optimization of two novel approaches that allow immune system cells and drug molecules to bypass the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of brain cancer and other disorders. The BBB is a network of blood vessels and tissue consisting of closely spaced cells and helps keep harmful substances and many therapeutics from reaching the brain.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global brain cancer therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period due to increasing launches of new drugs and regulatory approvals for brain cancer therapeutics, which are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, on August 13, 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Belzutifan (Welireg) to treat adults who have several tumors associated with Von Hippel-Lindau disease (VHL). Specifically, the drug is approved to treat VHL-associated renal cell carcinoma (a type of kidney cancer), central nervous system hemangioblastomas (a type of noncancerous tumor that forms in the brain or spinal cord), and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (a rare type of cancer in the pancreas) that don’t require immediate surgery.

Among indications, glioblastoma segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global brain cancer therapeutics market in 2021. For instance, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is the most common malignant brain and other central nervous system (CNS) tumors accounting for 47.7% of all cases. It has an incidence of 3.21 per 100,000 population.

Among distribution channels, hospital pharmacies is expected to dominate the global brain cancer therapeutics market over the forecast period, owing to rising cancer admissions to hospitals and favorable reimbursement scenarios provided through hospitals

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global brain cancer therapeutics market include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Bayer AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Market Segmentation:

Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Indication:

Glioblastoma Meningioma Pituitary Tumors Others



Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type: Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Others

Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



