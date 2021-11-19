Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market to Booming at CAGR Of 12.1% Between 2020 And 2027

Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disease control and prevention vaccine market was valued at US$ 41.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1 % over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Vaccines are biological entities used to activate acquired immunity to control/prevent particular disease or a group of disease. Vaccination is a safe and highly effective method of controlling and preventing certain infectious diseases. Vaccines are generally considered safe, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon. Control and prevention vaccines protect most of the world's population from certain infectious diseases that can be dangerous, or even deadly. Moreover, control and prevention vaccines greatly reduce the risk of infection by working with the body's natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease. Vaccines work with your body's natural defenses to safely develop protection (immunity) to fight serious diseases, such as influenza, Human Papillomavirus (HIV), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rabies, Polio, and COVID-19. Most vaccines stimulate the body to make antibodies. Thus, there is an increasing demand for control and prevention vaccines worldwide.

Major players operating in the global control and prevention vaccine market are Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., GSK, AstraZeneca PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Serum Institute of India, and Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the control and prevention vaccine market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, as of 6:40pm CEST, 27 October 2021, there have been 244,385,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,961,489 deaths,

Moreover, government support for vaccine development and increasing focus on immunization programs is expected to augment the growth of the control and prevention vaccine market. For instance, in November 2020, the Government of India announced the third stimulus package of Rs. 900 Crore, under Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission, to the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for research and development of Indian COVID-19 vaccines.

Infectious diseases are considered to be the world’s greatest killers that pose some of the most significant health and security threats faced by the global community. Vaccines are also critical to the prevention and control of infectious-disease outbreaks. Control and prevention vaccine is administered to a person who is free of the targeted infection, in order to support the body’s immune system against future infections. When administered, the immune system triggers a response that produces antibodies. Vaccine is usually made from a weakened or killed form of the disease-causing microorganism. According to WHO, worldwide, as of 24 October 2021, a total of 6,697,607,393 vaccine doses have been administered. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The control and prevention vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for better and more efficient control and prevention vaccines in both developed and developing regions. For instance, in May 2021, Sanofi and GSK started enrollment in their Phase 3 clinical study to assess the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The global, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 3 study will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older from several countries, including sites in the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

• Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the control and prevention vaccine market due to favorable government funding for vaccine development, increasing awareness regarding the potential value of vaccination, and fast regulatory approvals for COVID-19 vaccines in these regions. For instance, Union Govt. of India, in close collaboration with State Governments/U.T administration, is working to ensure that maximum number of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time, under India’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Live-attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

By Type:

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

By Indication:

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Other Indication

