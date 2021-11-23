Dr. Oren Lerman, Director of Breast Reconstruction at Lenox Hill Hospital, Visiting Professor at Soroka Medical Center
BE'ER SHEVA, NY, ISRAEL, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soroka Medical Center hosted Dr. Oren Lerman as a visiting professor last month to share his expertise and pioneering techniques in breast reconstruction surgery. Dr. Oren Lerman, a recognized leader in breast reconstruction and cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, and body, is the director of breast reconstruction at Lenox Hill Hospital's Institute for Comprehensive Breast Care. He is a plastic surgery attending physician at the Lenox Hill and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Director of the Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Fellowship, where he oversees the training of future plastic surgeons.
During his week-long visiting-professorship at Soroka, he successfully performed breast reconstruction surgery on a local patient, affording Soroka’s Plastic Surgery staff the opportunity to observe and be trained in his cutting-edge techniques. In addition, Dr. Lerman presented a state-of-the-art lecture that was broadcast via ICOPLAST to the international plastic-surgery community. The visit was arranged by NY Plastic Surgeon Dr. Itay Wiser, who serves on the board of American Friends of Soroka Medical Center. Dr. Udi Maor and Dr. Meir Retchkiman, plastic surgeons at Soroka, played instrumental roles in planning the visiting-professorship program.
Dr. Lerman presented and lectured on Aesthetic Considerations in Autologous Breast Reconstruction, specifically the DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction Method. This advanced technique utilizes excess abdominal skin and fat transferred from the lower abdomen to the chest in order to create a new breast mound. By using these advanced microsurgical techniques, the blood vessels that supply this tissue are reconnected to new blood vessels in the chest wall under a microscope. This ‘transplanted’ tissue is living natural tissue that looks, feels, and ages like the original breast tissue allowing for a more natural and enduring result following mastectomy.
The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Soroka Medical Center, led by Dr. Eldad Silberstein, is one of the largest and most diverse of its kind in Israel. A rare separation of conjoined-twins was recently performed at Soroka with the leadership of Prof. Silberstein and his team. The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Soroka Medical Center, offers a wide range of surgeries and services to address reconstruction needs following trauma, cancer, or due to congenital malformations. Microsurgical surgeries are complex and lengthy surgeries, which require special training and advanced equipment, therefore welcoming Dr. Lerman to further improve the department’s capabilities. Dr. Udi Maor, Director of Breast Reconstruction at Soroka Medical Center, says “I am glad we were able to make the most of Dr. Lerman’s visit to Israel. Due to the complexity of such surgical procedures, we welcome Dr. Lerman’s expertise to provide better care for our patients”.
Dr. Lerman explains that “the main goal for any breast reconstruction is to make my patients feel whole again. Ultimately, breast reconstruction should allow a woman to feel confident with how she looks and feels. It is crucial for women to be able to choose the reconstructive option that is right for them and only by offering all of the options can a woman be able to make an informed decision”. Participants witnessed the hands-on, personalized surgical experience and training, delivering outstanding results the patient deserved, while furthering Soroka Medical Center’s capabilities in microsurgical techniques.
