Patient Positioning Devices Market To Grow at CAGR Of 4.2% Between 2017 & 2025 | Alvo, Civco Radiotherapy, C-Rad, Dexta

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient positioning devices market was valued at $ 985.4 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2017 - 2025).

With more invasive procedures in place, patient positioning devices are becoming imperative for surgery centers and surgeons to invest more in inpatient positioning devices. Securing optimal patient positioning devices often brings numerous advantages to patient care. Patients will likely have a more even posture, which will reduce post-op pain and pressure for patients going under general anesthesia. Patients recovering from surgery are at risk for a variety of side effects if their positions aren't well-secured. These side effects can range from excessive pain and tenderness of the injured area to infections, delayed healing, dislocation of bones, or even loss of motion. Having an accurate device for patient positioning can help surgeons take care of these side effects before they occur. For example, pre-op bone scans are conducted so that surgeons can avoid having to perform the traditional open approach for fractures of the spine. This minimally invasive surgery is also essential for opening up air passages for breathing, as well as for relieving pressure on the injured area.

Major players operating in the global patient positioning devices market include Mizuho OSI, LEONI AG, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Skytron, LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Steris Plc., Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom, Inc., and Getinge AB.

The increasing geriatric population in the world is the main factor that is estimated to increase the growth of the global patient positioning devices market. For instance, according to United Nations, in 2020 in the world there were around 727 million individuals, who are aged 65 years or more. This number is assessed to increase by 2050 and reach more than 1.5 billion individuals. The share of the geriatric population in the world is estimated to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Surgical procedures must always be pre-planned, but this process often has inherent risks. Patients might not be aware of their positions while they're under anesthesia, and some surgical procedures might leave them in positions that could increase their chances of adverse side effects. By using patient positioning devices, surgeons can ensure that their patients are well-secured during all surgical procedures. They can also be used in conjunction with other surgical procedures to help reduce the risk of trauma or additional problems in the operating room. This is because by ensuring that patients have a good posture, blood circulation is better, and less oxygenated blood flow can increase survival rates after surgery. Increasing expansion of healthcare centers in the world is assessed to enhance the growth of the global patient positioning devices market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global patient positioning devices was enhanced owing to several new product and service launches by key market players. For instance, according to November 2020, Canon Medical introduced a premium and auto-positioning digital radiography system for patient care and optimal productivity.

Key Takeaways:

• The size of the global patient positioning devices market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of around 4.5% to reach SU$ 1233.8 million in the year 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the world. For instance, according to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2019 there were around 523 million cardiovascular cases in the world.

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global patient positioning devices market, owing to increasing chronic diseases in the region. For instance, according to American Heart Association, around 126.9 million American adults suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global patient positioning devices market, owing to the increasing geriatric population in the region. For instance, according to the Census of India, currently, there are around 104 million elderly persons in India.

