Silicon Photonics Devices Market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The growing demand for high data transfer capabilities and high bandwidth are boosting the demand for the silicon photonics devices market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,328.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The factor driving the demand for the market is efficient power consumption usage in silicon photonics devices and increasing the bandwidth requirement for the transfer of large data. Fiber optics have changed the world of network communication since its inception. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

One is focused on delivering performance-validated and integrated solutions to address user's test and measurement applications. Moreover, with a fall in the price of these devices, the demand has increased extensively in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, among others. An increase in the level of awareness in the healthcare sector, and incorporation of IT in the industry, such as refractive sensing and lab-on-chip solutions, have also boosted market demand. Silicon Photonics Devices Market Size – USD 879.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.2%, Market trends –High demand from IT and Telecommunication sector.

As there is a growing trend for connected devices and IoT in several industries, the need for the number of data points has also increased substantially. Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market. Fiber optic cables are used to transmit a large amount of data at high speed. The technology is used in the internet cable, and as compared to copper wires, these are lighter, less bulky, and more flexible and can carry more data.

Key participants include Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others.

The global Silicon Photonics Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Silicon Photonics Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Cables

Multiplexers

Optical Transceivers

Attenuators

Radio Frequency Circuit

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key points discussed in the report for Global Silicon Photonics Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Silicon Photonics Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Silicon Photonics Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Silicon Photonics Devices Market

Chapter 4: Silicon Photonics Devices Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Key Points of Silicon Photonics Devices Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Silicon Photonics Devices market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Silicon Photonics Devices market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Silicon Photonics Devices market

