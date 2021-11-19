Lecture Capture Systems Market Size Expected to Reach USD 39.16 Billion at CAGR of 33.199%, by 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vital factors driving the growth of this market are the Rising demand for distance education and focus of government on initiatives for promoting digital education

The Lecture Capture Systems market is expected to grow from USD 3.96 Billion in 2020 to USD 39.16 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.19%. Rising demand for distance education and the focus of government on initiatives for promoting digital education are vital factors driving the growth of the market.

Use of lecture capture systems helps the current instructional exercises, regardless of whether they are in up close and personal, completely on the web, or mixed learning conditions. These frameworks work especially well in zones where students profit by monotonous review of substance when complex information is examined, or formulas are written on a board. This is relied upon to drive the demand for lecture capture system market during the forecast period.

Development in technological developments is benefiting all promoters of the lecture capture systems market.

Government regulations and policies act as a restraining force for business-critical functions in the market.

Vital players in the market are YuJa Corporation (US), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (US), TechSmith Corporation (US), Cattura Video (US), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US), VIDIZMO LLC (US), Qumu (US), UbiCast (France), ShareStream LLC (US), Polycom, Inc. (US), Kaltura, Inc. (US), Echo360, Inc. (US), Panopto (US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (US), VBrick (US) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telestream, LLC (US) and among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the solutions, hardware solutions segment is expected to have the largest market share in the LCMS during the forecast period. The essential factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets among employees and students.

• In the deployment type segment, the cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period. Management of recorded lectures is one of the crucial challenges faced by lecture capture system providers. Cloud-based deployment model mitigates this challenge by offering flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low cost.

• On the basis of lecture capture system users, the corporate segment is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR. The primary attribute is the fact that recorded lectures are used for training employees in corporates. A one-time recorded lecture can be used to train multiple employees which lowers the overall cost of training incurred by an organization.

• North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the lecture capture systems market, as the convergence of IT and modernization of the Audio Visual (AV) industry in the education system have vitally improved the student learning experience. Indirectly, it will increase the demand for lecture capture systems in universities, schools, and colleges. Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witness to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing government initiatives for digital education, the surge in online education and the rise in distance learning courses.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of solutions, services, deployment model and regional analysis.

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Solution (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Integration and Maintenance Services

Training Services

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Educational Institutions

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Lecture Capture Systems market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

