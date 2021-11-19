Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globallyThe most advanced "all-in-one" chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. The growing adoption of ssIoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market. The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market .

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide use of SIM due to its enhanced protection and connectivity, and greater reliability. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Embedded SIM market. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size – USD 410.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the use of eSIM in Machine to Machine connectivity. Due to the presence of a major market player in Europe is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The key players’, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report Due to the rapid implementation of smart grids and other advanced technologies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

The global Embedded SIM market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Embedded SIM market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Smartphones

Laptops

Wearables

Connected Cars

Machine to Machine

Others.

Regional Analysis of the Embedded SIM Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Embedded SIM Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Embedded SIM market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Embedded SIM market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Embedded SIM market

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Embedded SIM market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Embedded SIM market size

2.2 Latest Embedded SIM market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Embedded SIM market key players

3.2 Global Embedded SIM size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Embedded SIM market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

