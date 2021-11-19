Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 363.5 Million at CAGR of 13.01%, by 2028

Reports And Data

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market – The need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) & enable cross-network consolidation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) & enable cross-network consolidation.

The Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market is estimated to grow from USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 363.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.6%. Main factors fuelling the growth of the market are reduction in Operational Expenditure (OpEx), surge in subscriber demand for Long Term Evolution (LTE) & Voice over LTE (VoLTE), implementation of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and movement of Telephone Company (Telco’s) towards Network Function Virtualization (NFV).

Growth in the number of smartphone users and devices, adoption of IP systems, and increasing demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies are the major drivers for the growth of subscriber data management market.

However, data privacy concerns and complex architecture act as a hindrance for the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the subscriber data management solution provider are Ericsson (Stockholm), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amdocs Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Computaris International Ltd. (U.K.), Openwave Mobility, Inc. (U.S.), Procera Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Redknee Solutions, Inc. ( Canada), and ZTE Corporation (China).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The subscriber data federation segment in solutions-type is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR with revenue of USD 1.2 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2026, while policy management is forecasted to have the largest market size in 2018 in the Subscriber Data Management market. Subscriber data federation demand is increasing as it offers telecom operators with an assembled perspective of information from diverse data repositories and also provides assimilation between unlike systems or applications by providing control to transactions, data schema manipulation, and transformation.

• Mobile networks are expected to grow at the highest CAGR at a rate 39% from 2019 to 2026 in the network segment and are also estimated to have the largest market size with revenue of USD 1.92 Billion. The penetration of mobile subscribers in the world is increasing exorbitantly, which is increasing the mobile networks market. Mobile networks are forecasted to grow at a fast rate due to the rising demand for mobile connectivity in locations with a lack of terrestrial infrastructure

• North America is forecasted to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Adoption of VoLTE and rising cloud-based monetization systems are the vital drivers for SDM growth in this region. The primary reason for the high growth rate in APAC is the huge population, which has led to a large pool of subscriber base for the telecom companies.

Segments covered in the report:

Global Subscriber Data Management Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Policy Management

Subscriber Data Federation

Identity Management

User Data Repository

Global Subscriber Data Management Market, By Network (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Networks

Fixed Networks

Global Subscriber Data Management Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Voice Over IP and Video Over IP

Others

Global Subscriber Data Management Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

