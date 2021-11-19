Airborne LiDAR Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. The globally- disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Airborne LiDAR market.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting, rising demand for 3d imaging, and increasing transportation activities Across the World is driving the demand for the market. The current trends of the Airborne LiDAR market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Airborne LiDAR market report.

Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Airborne LiDAR industry. Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Terrain:

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The Global Airborne LiDAR Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Exploration & Detection

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Regional Analysis:

The report analyzes the spread of the Airborne LiDAR market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Questions:

Analysis and estimation of the Airborne LiDAR market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Airborne LiDAR market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Airborne LiDAR market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Airborne LiDAR market size

2.2 Latest Airborne LiDAR market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Airborne LiDAR market key players

3.2 Global Airborne LiDAR size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Airborne LiDAR market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

