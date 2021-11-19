Global Pipeline Transportation Market Will Reach USD 30 Billion By 2026: Advantages and Disadvantages Analysis by Facts & Factors

[172+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Pipeline Transportation Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 14 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 30 Billion by 2026, at 12% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Trimble Navigation Limited, ABB Ltd., Siemens, FMC Technologies, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation and Others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pipeline Transportation Market size & share expected to reach to USD 30 Billion by 2026 from USD 14 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026"

What is Pipeline Transportation?

Pipeline transportation is an organized infrastructure of pipes and tubes installed for the transportation of solids, fluids, and gaseous items over great distances. These infrastructures are widely employed for transporting various liquid & gaseous products such as oil, natural gas, water, beer, slurry, and sewage. In rare cases, pneumatic tube-based systems can effectively transport solid products as well. Compared to other modes of transportation, pipeline transportation is more convenient such as negligible operational costs, flexibility, automated loading & unloading, and eco-friendly transportation. All the aforementioned advantages indicate the extensive adoption of pipeline systems in the coming years, thereby propelling the global pipeline transportation market.

Industry Major Market Players

Trimble Navigation Limited

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

FMC Technologies

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Alstom

Emerson

Alcatel-Lucent

ESRI

Market Growth Drivers

Constantly rising global demand for oil and the ability of the pipeline system for secure and economical transportation of oil & oil products is likely to significantly drive the pipeline transportation market. However, the long-distance transportation of inflammable and explosive materials through pipelines is a major safety concern that is likely to hamper the global market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Pipeline Transportation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 14 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 30 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Trimble Navigation Limited, ABB Ltd., Siemens, FMC Technologies, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Others Segments Covered Type, Solutions, Services, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

By type, the oil & gas pipeline segment hold the dominating position in the global pipeline transportation market

The global pipeline transportation market, on the basis of type, is segmented into chemical, oil and gas, water, coal, and others. Among all, the oil & gas pipeline is directing the global market as crude oil and its refined products are usually transported in batches through the pipeline system. With the incorporation of IoT in the operations of oil pipeline transportation firms, the business opportunities in the pipeline transportation industry are increasing at a tremendous rate.

The global pipeline transportation market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global pipeline transportation industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, solutions, services, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Regional Dominance:

North America to hold the major share of the global pipeline transportation market throughout the forecast period

North America pipeline transportation market accounts for the maximum share among all the regions owing to the constantly growing demand for oil & gas by various leading companies established in the region along with the increased financial support to develop pipeline infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific pipeline transportation market is likely to grow splendidly throughout 2020–2026 owing to the swiftly expanding oil infrastructure and economic growth.

Pipeline Transportation Market By Type (Oil and Gas, Coal, Chemical, Water, and Others), By Solution (Security Solutions, Automation and Control, Integrity and Tracking Solutions, Network Communication Solutions, and Others), By Services (Consulting Service, Managed Service, and Maintenance & Support), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026

This report segments the global pipeline transportation market as follows:

Global Pipeline Transportation Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Oil and Gas

Coal

Chemical

Water

Others

Global Pipeline Transportation Market: Solutions Segmentation Analysis

Security Solutions Video Surveillance Intrusion Detection Access Control Fire and Explosion safety Others

Automation and Control SCADA Optimization Solution

Integrity and Tracking Solution Leak detection Pigging Solution Batch Tracking Others

Network Communication Solution Optical Fiber Networks Microwave Networks Satellite Systems

Others

Global Pipeline Transportation Market: Services Segmentation Analysis

Consulting services

Managed services

Maintenance and support

