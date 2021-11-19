Textile Chemicals Market Outlook, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Textile Chemicals Market Size – USD 21.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth–at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends–Increasing urbanization and industrialization globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The COVID-19 Impact

The latest report on the global Textile Chemicals industry is expected to be one of the most sought-after ones, as it offers the latest coverage of the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all segments of the market. The global economic landscape has undergone unprecedented changes due to the global health crisis. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes key changes in trends and growth patterns. It also includes an estimate of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on overall industry growth.

The prominent players of the global Textile Chemicals market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Textile Chemicals products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Textile Chemicals Market:

BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

Global Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Textile

Drapery

Furniture

Carpet

Others

Apparel

Innerwear

Outerwear

Sportswear

Others

Technical Textile

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Textile Chemicals market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Textile Chemicals market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Textile Chemicals market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Textile Chemicals market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Textile Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for technical textile



4.2.2.2. Increasing usage of biodegradable and low volatile organic compounds (VOCs)



4.2.2.3. Increase in awareness of using textile chemicals among end-users



4.2.2.4. Rapid growth of apparel industry



4.2.3. Market restrains analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations



4.2.3.2. Fluctuations in raw materials prices and capital market



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

