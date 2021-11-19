Podcasting Market worth USD 82,325.0 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.3%

Use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in podcasting can provide major growth opportunities in the global podcasting market” — Coherent Market Insights

The ""Global Podcasting market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Podcasting market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global Podcasting Market was accounted for US$ 14,446.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 24.3% for the period 2020-2027.

A podcast is an audio program similar to a radio talk-show except the audience can subscribe to it on a smartphone and listen to it as per convenience. Generally, a podcast is focused on a particular topic or theme such as business or politics or sports. There are various podcasting platforms available including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn Radio, Stitcher, etc. Through podcasting companies and brands tell their story anywhere, which helps them to establish their authority across the industry.

Major Key players in this Market:

Amazon.com Inc.

Spotify AB

Apple Inc.

Soundcloud Limited

TuneIn Radio

iHeartMedia Inc.

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Pandora Media Inc

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Podcasting market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Takeaways

News & Politics sub-segment holds the largest market share among Genre segment contributing 41.3% market share in terms of value in 2019. This is owing to the news and politics podcast service offered by several news platforms. For instance, The New York Times, BBC, NPR News Now, Economic Times and many more offers news podcasts on daily basis.

Interview sub-segment holds the largest market share among Format segment contributing 31.3% market share in terms of value in 2019. This is most simple and demanding podcast format. There are some popular interview podcast shows: The Tim Ferris Show, WTF with Marc Maron, The Art of Manliness and Duct Tape Marketing with John Jantsch.

North America holds the largest market share among Region segment contributing 34.7% market share in terms of value in 2019. This growth is majorly attributed to busy lifestyle of generation Y & Z.

