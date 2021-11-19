Ghost Bus Hawaii is Open for the Holidays in Waikiki
After a sold-out Halloween week, the Ghost Bus from Japan is still here to make your holidays merry and scary!
JTB Hawaii wanted to do something exciting and positive for the local community as we have all faced difficulties and challenges due to the COVID pandemic.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, U.S., November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JTB Hawaii launched Ghost Bus Hawaii in Waikiki during a sold-out Halloween week, and is very excited to announce a continued schedule through 2022 - why save all the scary-fun just for Halloween, right? Since 1964, JTB Hawaii has been an active member of the Hawaii community facilitating travel and cultural experiences to and from Japan. And now, they have introduced a facet of Japanese pop culture called “Obake Yashiki” (Japanese Haunted House) to the United States starting right here in Hawaii.
— Hiroyuki Kitagawa, President & CEO, JTB Hawaii, Inc.
“JTB Hawaii wanted to do something exciting and positive for the local community as we have all faced difficulties and challenges due to the COVID pandemic,” said Hiroyuki Kitagawa, President & CEO of JTB Hawaii, Inc. “We would like to thank everyone for the successful debut of Ghost Bus Hawaii and look forward to making it a year-round activity for locals and visitors."
Although it may seem a little strange to have a haunted house outside of Halloween or an amusement park, they are popular attractions year-round In Japan. The Ghost Bus Hawaii Production Committee hopes this will catch on in Hawaii, bringing thrills and chills to those who dare to enter the Ghost Bus through the holidays and into 2022!
Added Kitagawa, “Ghost Bus tickets make great holiday gifts for friends and family, and is a fun bonding activity. The bus can also be driven to locations island-wide for private parties and corporate events."
The Ghost Bus Hawaii Production Committee is inviting local Covid-19 hospital teams and first responders to experience the Ghost Bus during the Black Friday weekend, November 26 & 27, to thank them for their hard work and the many sacrifices they made throughout the pandemic. Invitations have been sent directly to the hospitals and organizations.
GHOST BUS HAWAII FACTS AT A GLANCE
Created with the assistance of Japanese horror master Michaelty Yamaguchi, Ghost Bus Hawaii is a very unique “haunted house” built inside a stationary, dark, horrifying bus. The Ghost Bus doesn’t actually drive anywhere, but utilizes audio-visual sensory effects and incorporates live actors to transport passengers to a scary dimension, and provides the unique Japanese horror experience that has taken the world by storm. These experiences were once only available in Japan, but now can be experienced in Hawaii. Once inside the bus, there is nowhere to escape. Are you brave enough to experience this? Come aboard if you dare...
TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW AT:
www.ghostbushawaii.com
LOCATION:
152 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815, on the corner of Kuhio and Ohua Avenues,
across the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa main entrance.
No onsite parking. Public parking available at these locations: https://www.waikikiimprovement.com/parking
SCHEDULE:
Open 4-9pm daily, November 2021-March 2022*
*Please check calendar updates online. Closed 11/22, 11/25-27, 12/25, and 1/01/22. Schedule for 4/01/22 and later TBA.
COST:
$15.00 + Tax
$13.00 + Tax Kamaaina (with legal Hawaii photo I.D.)
Full charge for cancellations within 24 hours of tour time.
GROUP RESERVATIONS & PRIVATE EVENTS:
Travel Plaza Transportation LLC
808-534-3330
info@ghostbushawaii.com
REQUIREMENTS**:
Must be 8 years old & up
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
**We do not recommend this attraction for those with heart/blood pressure disorders,
pregnancy or claustrophobia. Please read other warnings, rules and policies at
https://ghostbushawaii.com/tours/, or call Travel Plaza Transportation at 808-534-3330.
GHOST BUS HAWAII PRODUCTION COMMITTEE:
Created by: Michaelty Yamaguchi, Zaunted Japan
Produced by: Zest Hawaii INC
Operated by: TPT Travel Plaza Transportation
Sponsored by: JTB Hawaii
ghostbushawaii.com
@ghostbushawaii
#ghostbushawaii
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other