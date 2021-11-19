Authors of ‘‘Clean Energy Exploitations” interviewed by Adam Torres at Mission Matters

Ronald Stein and Todd Royal, co-authors of “Clean Energy Exploitations”, were interviewed by Adam Torres on the one-hour Mission Matters Business Podcast.

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronald Stein and Todd Royal, co-authors of “Clean Energy Exploitations”, were interviewed by Adam Torres on the one-hour Mission Matters Business Podcast. The book helps citizens attain a better understanding of the ethical problems surrounding the generation of intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine, and the construction of EV batteries, Stein and Royal highlight the abuses in Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping citizens understand the environmental and humanity abuses that support “clean” energy (published by Archway Publishing), are exploiting citizens in developing countries.

Both Ron and Todd are published authors with decades of experience in the energy sector who have written multiple books and hundreds of op-ed articles that provide energy literacy for citizens, private industry, and government leaders.

Many African, Asian, and South American children with black, brown, and yellow skin are being enslaved and dying in mines and factories to extract and process rare earth and exotic minerals required for to support the green movement for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and utility-scale storage systems to work. The authors call these, BLOOD MINERALS.

The co-authoring journey started with their first book in 2019 “Energy Made Easy – Helping Citizens become Energy Literate”, then the 2020 book “Just GREEN Electricity – Helping Citizens Understand a World without Fossil Fuels”, and now, “Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping citizens understand the environmental and humanity abuses that support clean energy”.

Initially, they got in touch when they commented on each other’s articles online – then professionally connected through the American Society of Civil Engineers preparing an Infrastructure Report Card for California. They are proud to spread their energy literacy messages via their books and Op Ed articles that are available at http://www.energyliteracy.net/. ‘Through this latest book, we are trying to give a voice to the voiceless, a defense to the defenseless’, shares Ronald.

“Clean Energy Exploitations”, is available for purchase online from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Energy-Exploitations-Understand-Environmental/dp/1665704977 and from Target, Archway, and Barnes & Noble.

“Clean” Energy Exploitations”

By Ronald Stein and Todd Royal

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 412 pages | ISBN 9781665704960

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 412 pages | ISBN 9781665704977

E-Book | 412 pages | ISBN 9781665704953





https://g.co/kgs/vE19yr

Media Communications Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

The publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story Press Wire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com For more details, visit Kisspr.com [PR Distribution for Podcasters]. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Attachment