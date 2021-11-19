Submit Release
New Producer/Engineer BroBroCookDatUp Releases New Instrumental Album "SpaceTrap Vol. 1"

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BroBroCookDatUp is a new Producer and Engineer from the Charlotte, NC region. Although he might be new to the game, he is not new to sound and he displays that by dropping his new Instrumental Album "SpaceTrap Vol. 1"! This album is a curated body of work that was derived from some of BroBro’s most compelling concepts! He has always had an ear for music and found himself picking songs apart and making his own suggestions. With this new album, artists and producers will be able to hear the unique sound that defines the name “SpaceTrap”. The name is in essence of an EDM and Trap mix.

BroBroCookDatUp has also launched a clothing line after the name "SpaceTrap" and can be accessed at www.spacetrap.online

SpaceTrap Vol. 1 is only a stepping stone with BroBroCookDatUp given that it’s his first album, it is only a fraction of what he is bringing to the game. Be sure to follow and stay involved with him via social media. @BroBroCookDatUp

Click this link to listen on Spotify. https://open.spotify.com/album/0ajpSCaAaGJCxSRC1X645i?si=81VREhsTSW2H3JJppiOksA

Press and Media can access BroBroCookDatUp's Electronic Press Kit - https://www.cxshmedia.com/brobrocookdatup

King Cxshmere
The Cxsh House LLC
+1 704-492-3430
ceo@cxshmedia.com

